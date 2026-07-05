Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS Stock Position Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS - Free Report) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,116 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 15,402 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,901 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $353,949,000 after purchasing an additional 75,777 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,416,942 shares of the construction company's stock worth $335,230,000 after buying an additional 238,179 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,279,576 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $185,324,000 after buying an additional 572,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,453 shares of the construction company's stock worth $184,184,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,264,156 shares of the construction company's stock worth $183,088,000 after acquiring an additional 75,250 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $152.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.84. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.63 and a 52-week high of $179.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $676.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.92 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 13.98%.The firm's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $185.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc NYSE: WMS is a leading manufacturer and supplier of water management solutions in North America. Headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio, the company specializes in the design, production and distribution of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) drainage pipe and related products. Its core business addresses stormwater management, on-site septic systems and erosion control for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects.

The company's product portfolio includes corrugated plastic pipe, tubing, fittings, geocells, geogrids and stormwater structures such as inlets, manholes and detention/retention systems.

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