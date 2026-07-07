Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Holdings Raised by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 153.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the first quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,739 shares of company stock worth $161,135,671. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 6.6%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $552.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.50 and a 12 month high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $453.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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