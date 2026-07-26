Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $521.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $149.22 and a one year high of $584.73. The business's 50-day moving average price is $512.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.69. The company has a market capitalization of $851.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $530.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $522.43.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

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