Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.7% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.6% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $518.55 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $434.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.31. The company has a market capitalization of $845.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.50 and a 1 year high of $562.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $455.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $440.41.

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Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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