Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by Stenger Family Office LLC

Stenger Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 189.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,966,000 after acquiring an additional 303,154 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,523,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $539.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.82 and a 1-year high of $558.37. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $417.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.22. The company has a market capitalization of $879.43 billion, a PE ratio of 176.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $430.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here