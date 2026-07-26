Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 64,968 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.4% of Delta Global Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Delta Global Management LP's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,336,552,000 after buying an additional 7,035,991 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,016,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $521.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $512.60 and a 200-day moving average of $340.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $851.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.22 and a twelve month high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $485.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Melius Research set a $660.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $522.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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