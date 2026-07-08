Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.6% of Hartline Investment Corp's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. HSBC downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $453.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 6.5%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $516.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $479.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $841.57 billion, a PE ratio of 169.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.91 and a 52 week high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 374,739 shares of company stock worth $161,135,671. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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