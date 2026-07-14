Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Illumine Investment Management LLC

Illumine Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 4,781 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.8% of Illumine Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Illumine Investment Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the first quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.5% during the first quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 5,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,860,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $378,532,000 after buying an additional 40,096 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 10,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 374,739 shares of company stock valued at $161,135,671 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $455.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $460.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $534.39 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $495.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.90. The firm has a market cap of $871.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $141.90 and a one year high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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