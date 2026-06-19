Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Stake Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,473,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 2,124,867 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.95% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $3,313,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,966,000 after buying an additional 303,154 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at $661,663,348.71. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.2%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $539.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.82 and a 52 week high of $558.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $411.01 and a 200-day moving average of $283.43.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $430.68.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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