Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Stock Position Cut by Arax Advisory Partners

Arax Advisory Partners lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 9,056 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path.

Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators.

Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted rising GPU market-share data and stronger investor focus on AMD’s expanding role in AI hardware, helping semiconductor stocks rally broadly.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $424.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $511.57 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $386.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.60. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.06 and a 52 week high of $546.44. The company has a market capitalization of $834.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,032 shares of company stock valued at $158,658,616. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here