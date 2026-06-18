Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Invests $879,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,577 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $879,000. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises approximately 2.7% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $188,626.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $233,323.80. This trade represents a 44.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $3,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,687,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,714,218.50. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 702,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,171 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm's revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $33.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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