Advent International L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Advent International L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 243,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $49,618,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.2% of Advent International L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $521.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $584.73. The firm has a market cap of $851.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company's 50-day moving average price is $512.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $522.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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