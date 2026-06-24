AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 3,378 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,638,936 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $4,178,399,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,770,729,000 after purchasing an additional 527,523 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,753 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,190,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,196,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,096,294,000 after buying an additional 87,663 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,670,284 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $807,866,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $620.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $504.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $692.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $532.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $566.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.83%.

Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin announced a collaboration with Ondas’ Sentrycs to integrate cyber-over-RF counter-drone technology into its Sanctum C-UAS platform, which could strengthen LMT’s position in the growing defense and anti-drone market. Article link

Lockheed Martin announced a collaboration with Ondas’ Sentrycs to integrate cyber-over-RF counter-drone technology into its Sanctum C-UAS platform, which could strengthen LMT’s position in the growing defense and anti-drone market. Positive Sentiment: Investor attention remains elevated around Lockheed Martin, suggesting the stock is on traders’ radar as defense spending and contract opportunities continue to support the broader sector. Article link

Investor attention remains elevated around Lockheed Martin, suggesting the stock is on traders’ radar as defense spending and contract opportunities continue to support the broader sector. Neutral Sentiment: Lockheed Martin teamed with European companies on a NATO simulation competition, reinforcing its international defense ties and technology presence, but this looks more like a strategic branding/development update than an immediate earnings catalyst. Article link

Lockheed Martin teamed with European companies on a NATO simulation competition, reinforcing its international defense ties and technology presence, but this looks more like a strategic branding/development update than an immediate earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from The Motley Fool argues the recent decline may create value for long-term investors, but it does not point to a near-term business change. Article link

Commentary from The Motley Fool argues the recent decline may create value for long-term investors, but it does not point to a near-term business change. Negative Sentiment: LMT shares have been falling recently, with articles citing pressure tied to the war in Iran and a broader pullback in defense sentiment, which may be weighing on the stock today. Article link

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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