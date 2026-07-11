Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Decreases Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,629 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,241 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Citic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $492.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 458,666 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $81,293,961.84. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,228,357 shares of company stock worth $1,544,916,338. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism around Dell’s AI infrastructure business remains a key driver, with Evercore’s higher price target reinforcing expectations for continued growth in server demand.

Analyst optimism around Dell’s AI infrastructure business remains a key driver, with Evercore’s higher price target reinforcing expectations for continued growth in server demand. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage continues to frame DELL as a major AI beneficiary, supported by strong fundamentals, growing share gains, and expanded partnerships.

Media coverage continues to frame as a major AI beneficiary, supported by strong fundamentals, growing share gains, and expanded partnerships. Positive Sentiment: President Trump’s public endorsement of Dell products has increased visibility and added momentum to the stock, even though investors appear more focused on the underlying business strength.

President Trump’s public endorsement of Dell products has increased visibility and added momentum to the stock, even though investors appear more focused on the underlying business strength. Neutral Sentiment: Several Silver Lake-related insiders sold shares this week, which may attract attention but does not necessarily change Dell’s operating outlook.

Several Silver Lake-related insiders sold shares this week, which may attract attention but does not necessarily change Dell’s operating outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing Dell with peers like Super Micro and Lenovo highlight broader AI and PC industry trends, but these stories are more about sector positioning than a direct change in Dell’s fundamentals.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of DELL opened at $435.14 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $469.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.57. The firm has a market cap of $282.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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