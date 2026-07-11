Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,776 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 28,167 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.6% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV's holdings in Intel were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Intel by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 29.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 74,838 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Intel from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $97.88.

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Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $109.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $552.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.16 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $142.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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