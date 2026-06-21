Advisortrust Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,560 Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Advisortrust Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Phillip Securities upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,803,520. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $307.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.68 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.57.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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