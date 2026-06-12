Advisory Resource Group Buys New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,711 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 214,844 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,151,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. MIdWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. MIdWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $185.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.1%

Arista Networks stock opened at $156.46 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $153.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.83. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $179.80. The company has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,600.64. This represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at $924,321,690.08. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,403,142 shares of company stock worth $388,820,943. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arista’s rollout of its 7060XE7 Series 1.6T networking platforms supports the AI growth story, as the products are designed for rack-scale AI infrastructure and higher-capacity data-center networking. Article Title

Arista’s rollout of its 7060XE7 Series 1.6T networking platforms supports the AI growth story, as the products are designed for rack-scale AI infrastructure and higher-capacity data-center networking. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Arista Networks, adding to signs that Wall Street expects continued earnings growth. Article Title

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Arista Networks, adding to signs that Wall Street expects continued earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market volatility tied to AI spending, interest rates, and growth concerns may be increasing attention on AI infrastructure names like ANET, but it is not a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Broader market volatility tied to AI spending, interest rates, and growth concerns may be increasing attention on AI infrastructure names like ANET, but it is not a company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim may weigh on sentiment, even though the trades were made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. Article Title

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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