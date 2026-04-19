AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 21,108 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,751 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 21,108 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NiSource were worth $9,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in NiSource by 60.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 39,703 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 49,220 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

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NiSource News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NiSource this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NiSource from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $50.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NI

NiSource Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:NI opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. NiSource, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $48.83.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. NiSource's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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