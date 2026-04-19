AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,070 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,398 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $139,331,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $240,242,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 66.3% during the third quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $6,347,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $7,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. KeyCorp lowered Texas Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $218.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $696,647.52. Following the sale, the director owned 11,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,585,838.60. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total transaction of $1,546,175.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 75,425 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,278.75. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $229.82 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $142.64 and a one year high of $231.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $206.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 104.41%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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