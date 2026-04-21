AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,135 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $101,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Investment Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $230.51 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $241.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 60.12%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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