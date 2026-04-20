AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc. $V

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,343 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $99,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $372.00 price objective on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price objective on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $388.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $317.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.24 and a 200-day moving average of $329.21. The firm has a market cap of $576.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. Visa's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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