AE Wealth Management LLC Has $17.26 Million Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH - Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,598 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 137,762 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.64% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $17,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,740 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,879 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $888,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 585,484 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 92,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE TPH opened at $46.88 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.09%.The company had revenue of $954.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company's revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Tri Pointe Homes

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $2,316,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,188.90. This represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc NYSE: TPH is a national homebuilder engaged in the acquisition, development, construction, marketing and sale of single-family detached homes and attached products. The company's operations span a range of new residential communities, offering customizable floor plans in both tract and luxury segments. Its integrated business model encompasses land sourcing, entitlement, design, construction oversight and in-house customer care and warranty service.

Founded in 2009 through the combination of three regional builders, Tri Pointe Homes has grown into a prominent player across key western U.S.

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