AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,042 shares of the company's stock after selling 83,236 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 623.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,898 shares of the company's stock worth $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,794 shares during the period. Advent International L.P. bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $40,246,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $35,050,000. Goodlander Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,803,000. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,011,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Glj Research began coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Monday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SEI

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of SEI stock opened at $65.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business's 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.72 and a beta of 1.05. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $70.17.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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