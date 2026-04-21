AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,633 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,470 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 221,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the company's stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company's stock.

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Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.34. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $74.54 and a 1-year high of $99.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 353.72% and a net margin of 10.45%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio is 79.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 97,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $9,223,659.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,073.70. This trade represents a 63.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $3,311,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $985,363.15. The trade was a 77.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 184,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,693 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

See Also

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