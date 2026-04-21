AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,121 shares of the company's stock after selling 54,205 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Oklo were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Oklo by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oklo alerts: Sign Up

Oklo Stock Performance

NYSE:OKLO opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.60. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.64 and a beta of 0.93. Oklo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 16,342 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $834,749.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 386,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,717,288.64. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 2,820 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $159,865.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $906,529.79. The trade was a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 818,766 shares of company stock worth $50,855,915. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Oklo from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Oklo from $135.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oklo currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OKLO

Key Headlines Impacting Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oklo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oklo wasn't on the list.

While Oklo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here