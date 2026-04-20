AE Wealth Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,131 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,501.3% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 187,115 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $65,726,000 after acquiring an additional 175,430 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 83.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 182,348 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $64,052,000 after acquiring an additional 82,856 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,177,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,743.7% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 102.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $376.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $53,105.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,874.10. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.19, for a total transaction of $280,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 128,586 shares in the company, valued at $36,028,511.34. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 3,185 shares of company stock worth $927,728 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $311.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.70 and a 12 month high of $376.45. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $290.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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