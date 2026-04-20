AE Wealth Management LLC Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,273 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,589 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,131 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,952,000 after purchasing an additional 76,695 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.73, for a total transaction of $8,414,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 355,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,607,801.43. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total value of $8,932,046.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,560.68. The trade was a 86.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 112,223 shares of company stock valued at $46,711,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $468.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. China Renaissance raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $325.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $494.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $547.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. The stock's 50-day moving average is $422.54 and its 200-day moving average is $334.96. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $72.62 and a one year high of $553.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.48%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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