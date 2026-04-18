AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 1,028.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,839 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 139,291 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $20,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $150.91 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on APH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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