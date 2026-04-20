AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,417 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,848 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 565.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 185,538 shares of the company's stock worth $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 157,643 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,823,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,994,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $90.75 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.05.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $26,186,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,186,250. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 8,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $725,302.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,832.19. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 483,215 shares of company stock valued at $35,353,762 in the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: SEC scraps the $25,000 pattern-day-trader rule — seen as a structural win for retail brokers like Robinhood because it lowers the barrier to frequent trading for smaller accounts, potentially increasing order flow, active users and engagement. Read More.

SEC scraps the $25,000 pattern-day-trader rule — seen as a structural win for retail brokers like Robinhood because it lowers the barrier to frequent trading for smaller accounts, potentially increasing order flow, active users and engagement. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are bullish on the tailwind — firms including Goldman and Sanford C. Bernstein have highlighted the rule change as supportive of HOOD’s growth outlook and reiterated favorable views. That analyst optimism is amplifying the rally. Read More.

Analysts and commentators are bullish on the tailwind — firms including Goldman and Sanford C. Bernstein have highlighted the rule change as supportive of HOOD’s growth outlook and reiterated favorable views. That analyst optimism is amplifying the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Public endorsements from market pundits — Jim Cramer discussed Robinhood positively on-air, praising management and calling the company well positioned for the policy shift, which helps investor sentiment and retail interest. Read More.

Public endorsements from market pundits — Jim Cramer discussed Robinhood positively on-air, praising management and calling the company well positioned for the policy shift, which helps investor sentiment and retail interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and sell-off commentary — coverage (Forbes/Yahoo) notes HOOD’s recent multi-month pullback and lower forward P/E, framing the current move as both a reaction to catalysts and a valuation re-rating discussion for longer-term investors. Read More.

Valuation and sell-off commentary — coverage (Forbes/Yahoo) notes HOOD’s recent multi-month pullback and lower forward P/E, framing the current move as both a reaction to catalysts and a valuation re-rating discussion for longer-term investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Charles Schwab plans to launch direct Bitcoin/Ethereum trading — Schwab’s entry (24/7 spot trading, low fees) raises competitive pressure on Robinhood’s crypto business and could weigh on crypto revenue and user retention. Read More.

Charles Schwab plans to launch direct Bitcoin/Ethereum trading — Schwab’s entry (24/7 spot trading, low fees) raises competitive pressure on Robinhood’s crypto business and could weigh on crypto revenue and user retention. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider stock sales disclosed — CFO Shiv Verma and insider Steven M. Quirk sold sizable blocks on April 15; both trades were reported as executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which mutes the governance concern but can still create short-term selling pressure and negative headlines. Read More. / Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. New Street Research set a $122.00 target price on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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