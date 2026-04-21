AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,564 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 441.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,089 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 1,304.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 323 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Airlines from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Argus decreased their target price on United Airlines from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on United Airlines from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

Key Stories Impacting United Airlines

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer suggested earnings could clarify United’s expansion/M&A intentions, which could unlock upside if management signals a credible, executable plan. Read More.

Jim Cramer suggested earnings could clarify United’s expansion/M&A intentions, which could unlock upside if management signals a credible, executable plan. Read More. Positive Sentiment: United is promoting its “global mobility network” initiative, a strategic growth narrative that supports long-term revenue diversification beyond core passenger flying. Read More.

United is promoting its “global mobility network” initiative, a strategic growth narrative that supports long-term revenue diversification beyond core passenger flying. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: UAL reports Q1 results tomorrow — earnings, guidance, and management commentary on capacity, fares and any M&A plans will likely drive short-term moves. Watch EPS, unit revenue trends and fuel/expense outlook. Read More.

UAL reports Q1 results tomorrow — earnings, guidance, and management commentary on capacity, fares and any M&A plans will likely drive short-term moves. Watch EPS, unit revenue trends and fuel/expense outlook. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Merger talk headlines have put pressure on rival managements (notably American’s CEO), shifting focus to competitive positioning; that spotlight can reshape investor expectations for network strategy even if a deal doesn’t happen. Read More.

Merger talk headlines have put pressure on rival managements (notably American’s CEO), shifting focus to competitive positioning; that spotlight can reshape investor expectations for network strategy even if a deal doesn’t happen. Read More. Negative Sentiment: American Airlines publicly rejected a potential tie-up with United, removing a consolidation upside scenario and underscoring strong antitrust concerns that would complicate any large M&A — a direct drag on takeover-driven upside for UAL. Read More.

American Airlines publicly rejected a potential tie-up with United, removing a consolidation upside scenario and underscoring strong antitrust concerns that would complicate any large M&A — a direct drag on takeover-driven upside for UAL. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bipartisan senators have asked United and American to detail how a merger would affect routes and fares, signaling heightened regulatory risk that makes large-scale consolidation politically difficult. Read More.

Bipartisan senators have asked United and American to detail how a merger would affect routes and fares, signaling heightened regulatory risk that makes large-scale consolidation politically difficult. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Renewed U.S.–Iran tensions and sector-wide fuel/operational worries are weighing on airline stocks, creating pre-earnings headwinds for UAL as investors price in higher costs and demand uncertainty. Read More.

United Airlines Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of UAL stock opened at $98.91 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $63.23 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.50.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.13. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. United Airlines's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 264,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,170,715.10. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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