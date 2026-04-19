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AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 23,739 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Shopify logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • AE Wealth Management LLC raised its Shopify stake by 114.0%, purchasing 23,739 shares to hold 44,571 shares worth about $7.18 million per its latest 13F filing.
  • Market and analyst sentiment is generally supportive with a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target of $162.70, alongside several recent upgrades and price-targets, though some commentators flag valuation risk.
  • Shares trade near $131.15 with a high P/E (~141) and ~69.27% institutional ownership, while mixed headlines (partner wins and upgrades vs. short-case pieces and unusual options activity) suggest potential near-term volatility.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 114.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,571 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Shopify were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1.7% in the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 2.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Shopify by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seros Financial LLC raised its position in Shopify by 2.7% in the third quarter. Seros Financial LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Shopify from $191.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $170.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Shopify from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.70.

View Our Latest Report on SHOP

Shopify Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $131.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.02, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.94 and a 200-day moving average of $144.06. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.35 and a 1-year high of $182.19.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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