AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 36,575 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,106 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 36,575 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $19,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company's stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,919 shares of the company's stock worth $46,923,000 after buying an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 284,655 shares of the company's stock worth $36,698,000 after buying an additional 87,455 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company's stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:KMB opened at $98.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $144.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.18. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 170.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $1.28 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark's previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio is currently 84.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $114.86.

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Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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