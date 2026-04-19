AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,664 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Midwest Trust Co raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 281,036 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $66,428,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Union Pacific by 39.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,826 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Union Pacific by 15.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,188 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $31,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 29.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 653,589 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $154,488,000 after purchasing an additional 149,158 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $251.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.91 and a 200-day moving average of $237.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $206.63 and a 1-year high of $268.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm's revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings raised Union Pacific from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $267.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total transaction of $469,625.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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