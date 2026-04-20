AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 196,895 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 196,895 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 574,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $88,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $40,506,000 after acquiring an additional 37,423 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $160.55 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $165.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. TJX Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

TJX Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TJX shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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