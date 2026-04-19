AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 88,951 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,213 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 88,951 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 491.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,917. This trade represents a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Honeywell International Price Performance
NASDAQ HON opened at $233.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $248.18. The company has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's 50 day moving average is $234.93 and its 200-day moving average is $215.08.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Honeywell International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.
Honeywell International News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Defense/drone win: Honeywell announced a partnership with Odys Aviation to deliver a counter‑UAS (counter-unmanned aerial system), boosting its position in domestic military and homeland‑security programs and increasing the likelihood of follow‑on contract revenue. Honeywell International Inc. (HON): One of the Best Military Drone Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Positive Sentiment: Earnings momentum: Recent previews (Zacks/other outlets) flag Honeywell as likely to beat estimates — building on its Jan. 29 quarter where it topped EPS and revenue expectations — which supports upside from improving margins and recurring industrial demand. HON Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Aerospace/space credibility: CEO comments on Honeywell’s multidecade role in major space missions reinforce the company’s long‑term competitiveness in high‑margin aerospace and space systems, which can support valuation multiple expansion for the aerospace segment. Honeywell has been part of all major space missions for the last 50 years, CEO says
- Neutral Sentiment: Thematic exposure to AI infrastructure: Coverage listing Honeywell among firms that could benefit from AI data center needs (water/utility/industrial systems) highlights a potential long-term growth angle, but the linkage to near-term revenue is indirect. 6 Stocks That Can Benefit From the Massive Amount of Water That AI Data Centers Need
- Neutral Sentiment: Debt/bond note: A recent corporate bond listing is informational for fixed‑income investors but doesn’t materially change equity drivers in the near term. Honeywell International Inc.EO-Notes 2023(23/32) Bond
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term volatility: Coverage noted a yesterday’s close down ~1.2%, reflecting market/sector moves and reminding investors that shares can pull back on macro or profit‑taking even when company fundamentals look constructive. HON Stock Drops Despite Market Gains
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on HON shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $273.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $251.83.
Read Our Latest Research Report on HON
About Honeywell International
(Free Report
)
Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.
Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.
Further Reading
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