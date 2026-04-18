AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,017 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 68,718 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 38.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The business's revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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