AECOM $ACM Position Raised by Amundi

Amundi boosted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,226,006 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 170,926 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.95% of AECOM worth $103,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AECOM alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in AECOM by 28,246.5% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company's stock worth $602,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,107,636 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $666,393,000 after purchasing an additional 127,036 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,979,960 shares of the construction company's stock worth $649,735,000 after purchasing an additional 618,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,773,910 shares of the construction company's stock worth $264,437,000 after purchasing an additional 407,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,275 shares of the construction company's stock worth $232,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on AECOM from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AECOM in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AECOM

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In related news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,329.36. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni acquired 4,224 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.63 per share, with a total value of $298,341.12. Following the transaction, the president owned 153,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,837,890.98. The trade was a 2.83% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $699,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

AECOM Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:ACM opened at $72.54 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. AECOM has a 1-year low of $66.28 and a 1-year high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. AECOM's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AECOM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AECOM wasn't on the list.

While AECOM currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here