AECOM $ACM Shares Bought by Ninety One SA Pty Ltd

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,802 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 48,940 shares during the period. AECOM accounts for 0.5% of Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd owned about 0.09% of AECOM worth $11,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 28,246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $602,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AECOM by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,107,636 shares of the construction company's stock worth $666,393,000 after purchasing an additional 127,036 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 14.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,979,960 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $649,735,000 after purchasing an additional 618,205 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 105.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,216,372 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $550,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,158 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,210,130 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $288,356,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price objective on AECOM in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered AECOM from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised AECOM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on AECOM from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $130.09.

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AECOM Trading Up 1.0%

AECOM stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $82.41 and a 12-month high of $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.37.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 2.94%.AECOM's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. AECOM's payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

Further Reading

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