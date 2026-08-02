AECOM $ACM Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 152.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,942 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 145,344 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of AECOM worth $20,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,499,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 154,065 shares of the construction company's stock worth $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AECOM by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 463,295 shares of the construction company's stock worth $44,166,000 after purchasing an additional 46,006 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $3,559,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AECOM in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd acquired 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $300,059.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,207 shares in the company, valued at $10,099,541.14. The trade was a 3.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gaurav Kapoor acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $100,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,329.36. This represents a 1.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $699,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

AECOM Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $66.28 and a 52-week high of $135.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average of $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. AECOM's payout ratio is 32.38%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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