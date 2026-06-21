AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Acquires 96,880 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,053 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 96,880 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $45,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $128.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.68 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.57.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research cut Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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