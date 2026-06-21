AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,559 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 75,540 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $41,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NextEra Energy (NEE) to strong-buy , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s utility scale, clean-energy portfolio, and earnings outlook.

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded to , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the company’s utility scale, clean-energy portfolio, and earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated a Buy rating, citing potential synergy gains from the Dominion transaction and upside tied to rising power demand from data centers.

UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated a rating, citing potential synergy gains from the Dominion transaction and upside tied to rising power demand from data centers. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlighted NEE as a beneficiary of structural electricity demand growth, especially from artificial intelligence data centers, EV adoption, and the broader need for reliable baseload power.

Several recent articles highlighted as a beneficiary of structural electricity demand growth, especially from artificial intelligence data centers, EV adoption, and the broader need for reliable baseload power. Positive Sentiment: One analysis argued the stock could be undervalued based on the Dominion data-center story, suggesting investors may be underestimating future growth potential. NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Could Be 8.5% Undervalued on Its Dominion Data Center Story

One analysis argued the stock could be based on the Dominion data-center story, suggesting investors may be underestimating future growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also emphasized NextEra’s clean-energy expansion, renewables backlog, and stable cash flow generation, which support its long-term earnings growth profile. Will NextEra Gain by Generating Power From Multiple Clean Sources?

Coverage also emphasized NextEra’s clean-energy expansion, renewables backlog, and stable cash flow generation, which support its long-term earnings growth profile. Neutral Sentiment: The latest Zacks note said NEE recently outperformed the market in a single session, reflecting renewed interest, but the stock has still been under pressure over the prior month and quarter. NextEra Energy (NEE) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1%

NEE opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $180.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.20 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.27.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEE

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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