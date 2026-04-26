AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,751 shares of the company's stock after selling 100,559 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.07% of Dynatrace worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,142,909 shares of the company's stock worth $1,557,324,000 after buying an additional 739,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,562,363 shares of the company's stock worth $511,746,000 after buying an additional 286,352 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,919,446 shares of the company's stock worth $383,697,000 after buying an additional 73,827 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 719.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,340,127 shares of the company's stock worth $355,629,000 after buying an additional 6,444,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,404,411 shares of the company's stock worth $164,944,000 after buying an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Dynatrace Stock Up 2.8%

DT stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $57.55.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $515.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $506.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $51.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dynatrace

More Dynatrace News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dynatrace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy, bringing new institutional coverage and a fresh bullish voice that can attract buyers. Goldman Sachs initiates coverage

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy, bringing new institutional coverage and a fresh bullish voice that can attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim issued a Buy, and its higher $60 price target (noted in recent reporting) supports upside narrative and provides a counterpoint to recent cuts. Guggenheim buy

Guggenheim issued a Buy, and its higher $60 price target (noted in recent reporting) supports upside narrative and provides a counterpoint to recent cuts. Positive Sentiment: Dynatrace agreed to acquire telemetry‑pipeline leader Bindplane to strengthen its observability stack — a product bolt‑on that can help capture more telemetry data flows and upsell customers. Dynatrace to acquire Bindplane

Dynatrace agreed to acquire telemetry‑pipeline leader Bindplane to strengthen its observability stack — a product bolt‑on that can help capture more telemetry data flows and upsell customers. Neutral Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage with a Neutral and a $40 price target — a middling view that signals cautious interest but limited near‑term conviction. Rothschild & Co Redburn neutral

Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage with a Neutral and a $40 price target — a middling view that signals cautious interest but limited near‑term conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Value/relative‑value pieces are comparing Dynatrace versus peers (e.g., TD SYNNEX) — useful framing for investors but not an immediate price catalyst. SNX or DT value comparison

Value/relative‑value pieces are comparing Dynatrace versus peers (e.g., TD SYNNEX) — useful framing for investors but not an immediate price catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A broader enterprise‑software selloff and recent analyst target reductions (examples cited: Truist, TD Cowen lowered targets) pressured DT earlier; coverage of a ~6% intraday slide highlighted concerns about near‑term demand, and Quiver reporting points to insider and institutional selling that can weigh on sentiment. QuiverQuant on selloff and PT cuts

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,480.50. The trade was a 660.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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