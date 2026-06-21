AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $30.03 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 247.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,070 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 123,958 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in American Tower were worth $30,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 40,737 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in American Tower by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Genesis Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $741,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,327 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.20.

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Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.2%

AMT opened at $175.66 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $165.08 and a twelve month high of $234.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

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