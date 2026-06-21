AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $9.16 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,323 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 272,097 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $9,270,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $3,906,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,911,301,000 after buying an additional 297,132 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.97.

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Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

UBER stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.19 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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