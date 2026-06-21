AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 6,622 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $34,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after buying an additional 2,525,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,919,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $16,044,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,015,897,000 after acquiring an additional 287,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,929,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,325,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,352,864,000 after acquiring an additional 55,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $539.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $879.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $417.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.82 and a twelve month high of $558.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $430.68.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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