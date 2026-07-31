Aegon NV $AEG Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG - Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,741,711 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 901,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Aegon worth $85,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Aegon alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Aegon by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,213 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Aegon by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aegon by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,882 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 8.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aegon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aegon from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut Aegon from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Aegon

Aegon Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm's 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. Aegon NV has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. is a multinational financial services company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, specializing in life insurance, pensions and asset management. Established in 1983 through the merger of AGO and Ennia, Aegon has built a reputation for offering retirement solutions, savings products and protection plans aimed at helping customers secure their financial futures. The company operates under well-known brands, including Transamerica in the United States, and serves both individual and corporate clients.

Throughout its history, Aegon has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen its market position and broaden its service offerings.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aegon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aegon wasn't on the list.

While Aegon currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here