Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,242 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 15,176 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Aercap were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Aercap by 282.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aercap by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Aercap by 43.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,459 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,757,000 after purchasing an additional 138,843 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aercap by 59.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company's stock.

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Aercap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $153.85 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $145.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1-year low of $107.50 and a 1-year high of $156.33. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 37.85%.Aercap's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 18.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Aercap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Barclays increased their target price on Aercap from $164.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aercap from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Aercap from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aercap from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $172.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Aercap

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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