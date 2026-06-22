AG Campbell Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

AG Campbell Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 471,920 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $152,062,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 48.7% of AG Campbell Advisory LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,870,263. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,156 shares of company stock worth $8,619,735. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $325.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $272.11 and a 52-week high of $338.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.17 and a 200 day moving average of $307.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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