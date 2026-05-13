AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Buys Shares of 3,751 MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 1,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 419 shares of the company's stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 976 shares of the company's stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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MongoDB Price Performance

MDB stock opened at $308.72 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.43 and a 1-year high of $444.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.82 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.34.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $669.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $580,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,003,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $291,021,838.96. The trade was a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $390,450.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,107.69. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,566 shares of company stock worth $3,875,011. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $454.00 to $378.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $395.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $363.58.

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MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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