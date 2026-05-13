AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,732 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Tapestry by 250.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,170 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $277,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tapestry by 19.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,229,777 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $1,044,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,193 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 160.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,886,518 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $213,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,442 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Tapestry by 426.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,122,520 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $127,092,000 after acquiring an additional 909,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 191.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,297,394 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $146,891,000 after buying an additional 852,908 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 48,795 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $7,556,881.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 671,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at $103,947,659.91. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Greco sold 14,245 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $2,199,997.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,289,880.88. This represents a 40.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $131.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm's fifty day moving average is $144.95 and its 200-day moving average is $132.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.29 and a 52 week high of $161.97.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. Tapestry had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 229.70%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Tapestry's revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tapestry to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Tapestry from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $175.00 price objective on Tapestry in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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